CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Michael K Williams and The Wire: how the show redefined television watching

By Become an author
Posted by 
The Conversation UK
The Conversation UK
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t48Zx_0bpstwSC00
Michael K Williams as Omar Little in The Wire. Moviestore Collection Ltd/Alamy

This article contains spoilers for The Wire.

Emmy-nominated actor Michael K Williams has died aged 54, reportedly of a suspected drug overdose. Early last year the actor mused on instagram “How will I be remembered and what will be my legacy?”

Undoubtedly the actor will be remembered for his breakthrough role as The Wire’s Omar Little. The homosexual, morally ambiguous outlaw who hunts Baltimore drug dealers for fun was somehow larger than life yet authentically believable.

Armed with his signature sawed-off-shotgun, facial scar, duster jacket, and grin, Williams’s sheer presence played a key part in HBO’s 2002 series about America’s “war on drugs”. This was the federal government’s zero-tolerance approach to illegal drug use that increased prison sentences for all drug-related incidents. Twenty years on, we can see how the programme redefined television and its impact in multiple ways.

1. Television as Greek tragedy

Unlike the then-popular CSI-style investigative American cop show, The Wire embraces the cold-hearted nature of ancient Greek tragedy.

Indifferent to individuals’ heroism and morality, the show demonstrates how the American dream remains unachievable for many. Internal politics within local government, an overworked police force and an underfunded education sector thwart individual talent and ambition. Characters are at the mercy of these institutions that stand in for traditional Greek gods.

Omar may be the closest the show has to a heroic figure, but his attempts for redemption are rewarded by the barrel of a child’s gun as he is unceremoniously killed for a couple of dollars. He is the Achilles falling victim to Apollo’s eventual will, as envisioned by ancient Greek playwright Aeschylus.

2. The visual novel

The show’s creator, David Simon, coined the phrase “visual novel” to describe the programme’s distinctive and demanding viewing experience. Instead of each episode neatly concluding with a captured criminal, The Wire made it impossible to simply tune in at any point in the season.

One investigation stretches over 13 hours of television, so you have room for all the regular idiosyncrasies and nuance of how people relate and how institutions work, much like a Dickens novel. Put simply, “Fuck the casual viewer” as Simon once elucidated.

3. Streaming series

The Wire heralded the binge-watching revolution when DVD box sets made consuming 13 hours of television in one sitting possible and irresistible. Compared to HBO’s other quality television dramas from the period – including The Sopranos and Deadwood – The Wire’s exploration of America’s war on drugs proved that television audiences had the patience and intelligence to consume a narrative that could be consumed as if it were one very long film.

4. Good guys or bad guys?

It’s difficult to imagine a universe where Game of Thrones could have been commissioned had The Wire not blurred the previously clear division between hero and villain.

Baltimore’s police department and Barksdale’s drug-dealing crew are presented as two social structures in a pragmatic conflict with one another. A parallel ensues between Baltimore’s criminal justice system and the laws of the street and the equal pressure they apply to individuals.

For instance, drug kingpin Stringer Bell’s (Idris Elba) brutal murder of Omar’s lover Brandon for robbing his stash house is depicted as a logically justifiable action similar to that of the US justice system’s treatment of criminals. Without such iconic episodes, would we have been able to empathise with the callous actions of the bloodthirsty Lannisters in Game of Thrones?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Eb4pM_0bpstwSC00
Idris Elba as drug kingpin. HBO

5. Challenging the war on drugs

Perhaps Williams’ and the Wire’s greatest legacy will be the key role it has played in making the world increasingly sceptical of America’s war on drugs. Season four received the strongest critical reception for portraying how a host of school children could be forced into a life of drug abuse against their will.

The series highlights underfunded social services, a lack of employment opportunities, “benevolent” drug dealers, and drug-addicted parents to compellingly reveal that not all addicts are addled layabouts through choice. Instead, these people have been worn down by a system and societal structure that was against them from the moment they were unlucky enough to be born black in the projects (the US’s social housing).

A testament to just how much the show changed opinion, during his first presidential campaign Barack Obama said, “Omar’s a great guy.” While Obama was keen to point out he was not endorsing the character’s lawbreaking, The Wire nevertheless helped instigate a global debate as to whether America’s war on drugs is worth its escalating cost in terms of human lives and taxpayer money.

David Simon has since vowed he will write a sixth season if drugs are legalised nationally in the US. From new Portuguese laws to Cleveland police’s heroin assisted treatment programme, drug addiction is now starting to be treated as a health problem, as the obituaries for Michael K Williams’ untimely death attest. The Wire and Williams’ performance went a long way in showing that drug addiction is an illness that demands understanding and that those suffering from it need society’s help and support, not its condemnation.

Comments / 0

The Conversation UK

The Conversation UK

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
759K+
Views
ABOUT

A nonprofit news source unlocking knowledge from British experts for the public. The Conversation U.K. finds people who have been studying a subject for years or decades and helps them explain important information. All stories are based on these experts' research.

 https://theconversation.com/uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael K Williams
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Idris Elba
Person
David Simon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#Morality#Hbo#Greek#Csi#American#Apollo#Wire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
NBAInternational Business Times

Michael K. Williams Net Worth: 'NBA 2K21' Actor's Fortune Before His Death

Michael K. Williams was an actor most famous for his performance on HBO’s critically-acclaimed show “The Wire” where he played the role of Omar Little. The television star was found dead inside his home in Brooklyn, New York on Monday. He was 54. Williams had a long-running career as an...
Brooklyn, NYNew York Post

Michael K. Williams’ heartbroken nephew speaks out about ‘amazing uncle’

Michael K. Williams’ heartbroken nephew on Tuesday described the late actor as an “amazing uncle” who supported him during his more than two decades behind bars. Dominic Dupont was convicted of murder at 19, reportedly for the death of a man during a fight he got into as a teenager while defending his twin brother. He served 20 years of a 25-to-life term before his sentence was commuted by then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2017.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
BET

Michael K. Williams' Sister Speaks Out On The Death Of Her Brother

On Sept. 6, Emmy nominated actor Michael K. Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn home. His sister, Michelle Chambers, has now released a statement. According to author and activist Jasmyne Cannick, Compton Councilmember Michelle Chambers stated, “Our family has been shaken to the core of the loss of our Mike. Thank you to everyone who contacted us, flooded us with love, and more importantly, prayers. I will miss my brother, my best friend and birthday partner in this realm, but I know he will continue to watch over me and our family in heaven as he did on earth.”
CelebritiesPopculture

Tiffany Haddish Gets Emotional Talking About Fuquan Johnson and Michael K. Williams' Deaths

Hollywood has suffered much loss in recent weeks. Just days after news surfaced that comedian Fuquan Johnson was found dead of an apparent overdose at an LA house party along with two others, veteran and beloved actor Michael K. Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn penthouse apartment by a relative. Per TMZ, drug paraphernalia was discovered near Williams's body. Williams has been open about his struggle with substance abuse throughout the years. Now, Johnson and Williams' peers are speaking out about their deaths, including Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish.
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Watch Michael K. Williams’ Tribute to DMX on the BET Awards Earlier This Year

In the wake of Monday’s news that actor Michael K. Williams, known for his role in “The Wire,” “Lovecraft Country” “Boardwalk Empire,” and more had passed away at the age of 54 from a reported drug overdose, the internet was filled with tributes from his film and television contemporaries, along with clips of Williams’ most memorable performances. One such recent clip showed Williams as part of a live televised tribute to the late DMX during June’s BET Awards, with the Lox and Method Man. Williams’ appearance during the tribute startled many, considering his striking resemblance to the gruff-voiced rapper, who on...
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Rock, Viola Davis And More Stars Pay Tribute After Michael K. Williams Dies At 54

Hollywood lost a television legend this week in Michael K. Williams, the beloved actor known for his roles in acclaimed shows like The Wire and Boardwalk Empire. Williams was found dead in his New York apartment this past Monday, with the news of passing arriving in the afternoon. Fans have since taken to social media to mourn the late star and express their condolences. A number of celebrities like The Rock and Viola Davis are also paying their respects to Williams with some truly sweet tributes.
Celebritieshot969boston.com

50 Cent dragged for insensitive Michael K. Williams’ death post

50 Cent has been known for trolling on social media but this time, he may not recover. Soon after the news broke about Michael K. Williams’ death, he posted on IG his picture with the story and captioned it “Damn if you didn’t see Raising Kanan check it out that fentanyl is no joke, killing the clientele. RIP michael k. williams.” Now the two did have beef with each other years ago but still, he caught enough backlash that he deleted the post.

Comments / 0

Community Policy