First off, I wouldn't want to be the person that makes an incredibly bold statement and say any particular place in Wyoming has the best steak. That's going to insult a lot of people and places. I mean, you can look in Cheyenne at Rib and Chophouse, T-Joes, The Albany, or head toward Laramie and hit the Bunkhouse. Speaking of Laramie they have several places that could throw their hat in like Altitude(great beers too). I know we don't want to claim Jackson as part of Wyoming, but I'm sure some yuppy owns a really nice steakhouse in that area with great steaks.