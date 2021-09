London's Little Simz is the latest guest on the NPR series Tiny Desk (Home) Concert. The four-song set is pulled from her highly anticipated fourth studio album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert — no, that doesn't include "Venom," the 2019 track that gave Simz a flare of viral success this year, but the new tracks more than capitalize on that momentum. The set opens with the Songs You Need-playlisted "Introvert," and heads into "I Love You, I Hate You," "Point and Kill" (featuring Nigerian singer Obongjayar) and "Woman," all performed with a full band. It's a lovely set of songs that don't evade some really messy feelings, which makes us look forward to this Friday's release of Sometimes I Might Be Introvert even more.