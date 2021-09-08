CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wyoming State

What’s Left of an Abandoned Fire Lookout Tower in Wyoming

By Doc Holliday
Posted by 
KGAB AM 650
KGAB AM 650
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's a faint reminder of a long gone era when wildfire detection began on Wyoming mountain tops. A new hike shows what's left of one of the lookouts from that era that ended 50 years ago. This is Cabin Creek Peak lookout tower in Wyoming's Salt River Range. Some hikers...

kgab.com

Comments / 0

KGAB AM 650

KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KGAB AM 650 has the best news coverage for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Parks#Yellowstone National Park#Virgin Islands#Usda Forest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Animalscowboystatedaily.com

Bison Attacks Another Woman in South Dakota; Pants Stay On This Time.

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s August and it’s South Dakota. That means someone is going to get thrown by a bison. Reminiscent of the spectacular bison de-pantsing of 2020, another woman in South Dakota got in the crosshairs of a bison — and lost. This...
Colorado Statebackpacker.com

Colorado’s Most Instagram-Famous Lake is Closed Indefinitely

Just three and a half months after reopening to the public, Colorado’s Hanging Lake is once again closed due to a mudslide that partially obliterated the trail to it, the U.S. Forest Service announced today. In a news conference, White River National Forest Supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams said a mudslide in...
Wyoming StatePosted by
KGAB AM 650

National Parks Service Shares Wildlife Petting Chart, Probably For Tourists To Wyoming

Not a year goes by that we don't see someone get hurt by a bison. Usually, it's some tourist from Indiana or some other Midwest state coming in, looking at our wildlife and deciding to get a little too close. Then, they find out real quick that our bison don't play. Imagine me saying that while clapping. Obviously, the National Parks Service is aware of the dutiful travelers that we get in the Cowboy State and felt it was necessary to express a giant "Ya'll!" Or translated, "come on now".
PetsPosted by
My Country 95.5

Grand Teton National Park Has A Pet Leash Rule For A Reason

News stories are released on a daily basis that involve someone that thinks they don't need to follow the rules that are put in place for safety in National Parks all over the country. It seems that the number of stories are quadrupled for Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks! This summer has been action packed in the National Parks with a record number of people visiting, so obviously that means more rule breakers.
Wyoming StatePosted by
101.9 KING FM

Yes, You Can Stay Overnight at this Wyoming Mountain Fire Lookout

Somewhere buried deep in my to-do bucket list is my wish to someday stay overnight at a Wyoming mountain fire lookout. A new video shows the views that await you if you do it. One adventurer recently made the trip up to Sheep Mountain Fire Lookout. In past years, it's been a somewhat rough ride, but that situation seems to have improved based on how they described it on YouTube:
TravelPosted by
The Daily Inter Lake

Fire lookout rentals take camping to the next level

National park visitation smashed records this summer. Campgrounds filled to the brim. Hiking trails started to feel like Manhattan sidewalks with a slightly greater risk of encountering a wild animal. It’s a good time to get above the fray in a fire-tower lookout. The staggering structures, built to spot wildfires,...
Lost City, WVPosted by
Only In West Virginia

Wake Up On Top Of A Mountain At This Lost River Airbnb In West Virginia

West Virginia is known as “The Mountain State,” so it should have no shortage of Airbnb’s located in the mountains. While many of these accommodations have views of mountains, not all come with a view from one. This Airbnb near Lost City, West Virginia, boasts plenty of mountain vista, sky, and beautiful forest to gawk at from the comfort of a contemporary guesthouse.
IndustryElko Daily Free Press

Fire pushes abandoned mine lands conference online

The in-person portions of the National Association of Abandoned Mine Land Programs conference planned for Sept. 12-15 at Lake Tahoe and in the surrounding areas have been canceled while other portions of the event will be hosted virtually because of the Caldor Fire. The NAAMLP Conference Planning Committee announced that...
Wyoming StateSheridan Media

The Black and Yellow Trail Through Wyoming

Clearmont in 1913, this road would become a part of the Black and Yellow Trail. Many roads in the early 20s that made up the trail looked like this one, just dirt and gravel. (Clearmont Historical Group Photo) Cars are such a part of the culture today that one tends...
Helena, MTJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

West Yellowstone woman has staffed fire lookout for 25 years

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The trail along Straight Creek climbs gradually for nearly 3 miles, plodding above small waterfalls, riffles and pools before making a beeline to a shallow ford. The ease of the hike to that point is quickly lost to a 2-mile juggernaut of switchbacks and pitches that...
SciencePosted by
KGAB AM 650

Medicine Lodge Ceramics Point to Early Crow Inhabitants

SHERIDAN, Wyo. (AP) — Artifacts found this summer at Medicine Lodge Archaeological Site are slated for radiocarbon dating. That could tell researchers more about when the Crow, or Apsáalooke, people came to the area. The Sheridan Press reports that researchers working with Wyoming State Archaeologist Spencer Pelton found Crow ceramics,...
Oregon StatePosted by
Only In Oregon

Live Your Own Fairytale With A Stay At This Enchanting Fire Lookout In Oregon

Off The Grid is, without a doubt, the most magical Airbnb in Oregon. Modeled after classic US Forest Service fire lookouts, this 40-foot tower sits in an idyllic meadow on 160 acres of private land within Oregon’s wondrous Umpqua National Forest. This unique Airbnb offers guests a comfortable, glamping-style getaway in one of Oregon’s most breathtaking regions. With its whimsical features, forested surroundings, and castle-like perch, you’ll feel as though you’re in a real-life fairytale when you stay at this enchanting fire lookout in Oregon.
Tupper Lake, NYsuncommunitynews.com

Fire towers light up

ADIRONDACKS | On Saturday, Sept. 4, fire towers throughout New York State will light up from 9 to 9:30 p.m. to honor the men and women who, equipped only with a pair of binoculars, kept watch over our woodlands. This year, 16 fire towers in the Adirondacks and vicinity will...
Wyoming StatePosted by
KGAB AM 650

Wyoming Grizzly 399 and Cubs Know How To Stop Traffic In Jackson

Normally parents teach their young to stay OUT of the road but, Grizzly #399 knows how to keep the spotlight on her family, by playing in traffic. The legendary mother bear has been in the news for years for being a very protective mother that likes to hang around the roadside with her young. In all, the 25 year old bear has 16 offspring and is known for interesting habits of hanging out along roads and teaching her cubs to look both ways before crossing. Even though she's protective of her cubs, some have been killed due to human interaction or by adult bear. Researchers have determined the reason she hangs out around the road is it's a safer environment for her cubs, as male bears try to kill the younger ones. Her philosophy of roadside hanging is also what has brought her to the levels of fame she has achieved.
Posted by
The Oregonian

Wildfire destroys historic Bull of the Woods fire lookout

An old fire lookout tower that for 79 years stood atop a ridge overlooking the Mt. Hood National Forest is now gone. On Sunday, the historic Bull of the Woods Lookout was consumed by the Bull Complex fire that has currently burned more than 17,000 acres in the Mt. Hood National Forest east of Salem, fire officials said.
Colorado StatePosted by
InsiderFamilies

Alligators in Colorado? Yes, there are!

One of several humorous signs at Colorado Gator Reptile Park.(Photo by Liana Moore.) Alligators in Colorado? It is almost as strange as sand dunes in the middle of the Rocky Mountains. But yes, there is a Gator Park located vey near the Great Sand Dunes National Park. This area of southern Colorado is certainly unique.
Wyoming StatePosted by
KGAB AM 650

Where is the Tallest Building in Wyoming: Cheyenne or Laramie?

Wyoming is not exactly known for its skyscrapers. That's not to say that Wyoming doesn't have plenty to look at. However, most of the scenery tends to not be on the manmade side of things. But recently, National Skyscraper Day (September 3rd) came and went, and we would be remiss if we didn't discuss Wyoming's tallest building in...Wait, where exactly is Wyoming's tallest building?

Comments / 0

Community Policy