CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seguin, TX

Irvin Gaynel Patterson

By Lizz Daniels
seguintoday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn 4 September 2021, Irvin Gaynel Patterson (AKA Dad, Grandpa, Uncle Gaynel, Mr. P.) joined his wife, Annie, and daughter, Condra Gale, at the Pearly Gates. An avid story teller who was a kind, devoted, straight forward man, he made a great influence on the lives he touched, be it, family, students, or friends. Born to Irvin Allen and Lena Mae (Gilbow) Patterson in Sentinel Oklahoma on 30 September 1930, he grew up in western Oklahoma with his sister, Ervina. He married the love of his life, Annie Scarberry, on 2 April 1952. He served as a radio specialist in the Navy from 1951-1954. He received a Bachelor of Science in Biology in 1960 from Oklahoma State University and a Masters of Science in 1961 from Texas Tech. He taught at Texas A&I 1961-1965 and at Texas Lutheran College/University 1965-1995. He leaves behind 5 children, 16 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren, as well as a VERY large extended family of in-laws, nieces, nephews, former students, and friends.

seguintoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

6 things to watch Tuesday in California's recall election

Los Angeles (CNN) — The attempted recall of California Gov. Gavin Newsom will reach its crescendo on Tuesday, with polls and ballot return data so far showing the Democratic governor in a strong position to stay in power in the nation's largest Democratic state. The recall effort is a largely...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Nicholas, now tropical storm, dumps rain along Gulf Coast

HOUSTON (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicholas hit the Texas coast early Tuesday as a hurricane and dumped more than a foot (30.5 centimeters) of rain along the same area swamped by Hurricane Harvey in 2017, drenching storm-battered Louisiana, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of people and bringing the potential for life-threatening flash floods across the Deep South.
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s heath was endangered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Obituaries
City
Seguin, TX
Seguin, TX
Obituaries
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Houston

Comments / 0

Community Policy