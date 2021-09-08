Wyoming Floaters Witness Epic Beaver Battle in Front of Tetons

Idaho’s Tributary development ramps up its residential offerings with homesteads as beautiful as the scenery surrounding them. When the Huntsman Springs golf course community in Driggs, Idaho, rebranded itself as Tributary in the fall of 2019, with the new name came promises of expanded amenities and additional real estate offerings. Now that vision is coming to fruition with the construction of new luxury homesteads and other improvements. Situated on 1,500 acres due west of the Teton Mountain Range — just over the hill from Jackson Hole, Wyoming — the four-season, private residential community includes an 18-hole David McLay-Kidd-designed golf course, a two-mile boardwalk for wildlife viewing, a wellness center, a new clubhouse, and a 500-acre wetland with seven stocked fly-fishing ponds.
