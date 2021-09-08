Wyoming Floaters Witness Epic Beaver Battle in Front of Tetons

All over Wyoming bears are looking to bulk up before their long winter nap, but the wolves aren't taking it easy on them. The process in which bears prepare for hibernation is called hyperphagia and a bear will constantly eat and drink during this period. According to Yellowstone.org, it's not out of the question for a grizzly bear to take on over 20,000 calories per day and gain 3 pounds a day during the work up to winter weight. For mother bears, it's important for her potential spring cub that she eat as much as she can to help with the pregnancy.