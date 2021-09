The man was hunting in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve when a family of grizzly bears came out of the wilderness. Be safe out there, Outsiders. Especially in bear country. Bear encounters, attacks, and fatalities are on the rise across North America, a cause for caution amongst all lovers of the outdoors. The latest incident comes from Alaska, where a hunter has been mauled by a grizzly bear sow and her two cubs.