CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Wrap-up: What does the internet know about us?

By Emma McGowan
avast.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking back on our 2021 series with some new insights on our lives online. I started this year with a deceptively simple question: What does the internet know about me? I wanted to do a deep dive into the privacy policies and data collection practices of the digital products that I use the most, in order to figure out what pieces of myself I’ve been unwittingly giving away in the 25 years I’ve been online. And, perhaps more importantly, I wanted to know if there was anything I could do about it.

blog.avast.com

Comments / 0

Related
Slate

What It’s Like to be Underconnected to the Internet and Worried About Returning to Remote Learning

Among other things, the $1 trillion infrastructure bill—which recently passed the U.S. Senate and is now awaiting action by members of the House—tries to solve some long-standing problems with digital access and equity. It aims to bring high-speed internet access to rural areas and other underserved places and offers subsidies to help lower-income families pay their broadband bills. Those subsidies, which top $30 per month, are actually a decrease from the $50 subsidies that have been available since May. But those more generous subsidies were part of a temporary emergency provision tied to the pandemic—and funds are running low. Passage of the infrastructure bill will turn the temporary benefit into a permanent one.
INTERNET
apppicker.com

All You Need To Know About the Best Internet Connections in the United States

When it comes to getting an internet connection in the United States, you need to know the main talking points that would directly affect your internet usage. Internet consumers need to be aware of the fact that shopping for an internet service provider or an internet connection just doesn’t mean that you grab the first one that pops up on the screen or the one that has the best marketing. Search and look closely for the one that provides an internet plan that is tailored to what you require.
INTERNET
ZDNet

How does Google Chrome know where you want to go on the internet?

Fire up Google Chrome (or any other Chromium-based browser such as Microsoft Edge or Brave) and start typing into the address bar (actually called the omnibar). The browser starts showing you stuff. And not just random stuff. It's almost like it knows us. It does. But how does this work?...
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
avast.com

Internet price discrimination: Urban myth or the invisible hand?

Stay alert to the possibility of price discrimination through researching the products and services that you use. The internet attempts to give every user a personalized, custom experience with each element designed with their preferences, needs, and desires in mind. Today, we live in a personalized digital world that aims to understand each individual at a personal level in order to serve them with a journey that only they would experience. Price discrimination is a potentially negative detour in these extremely personalized user journeys, particularly where this is not transparent to — or expected by — the user.
INTERNET
Itproportal

AWS web hosting review 2021

AWS has a hosting solution for every need, and Amazon Lightsail is a cost effective, reliable, and fast VPS service that makes deploying web applications effortless. Amazon Web Services (AWS) is a sprawling list of over 200 different cloud services hosted on Amazon’s global data centers. You can read more about how AWS underpins the internet in our AWS hosting guide.
COMPUTERS
Cosmos

What does science say about fracking?

The federal government recently awarded $50 million in grants to private energy companies to fund the exploratory drilling of the Beetaloo Basin, as part of its heavily criticised “gas-led recovery”. The 28,000 square kilometre Beetaloo region begins about 500 kilometres southeast of Darwin in the NT. The region, which includes...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Privacy#Oura#Gdpr#Eu
infosecwriteups.com

Accessing Grofers Grafana Instance Using Shodan

After a long time, there is one interesting bug I have found in Grofers using a simple Shodan search. The vulnerability could have allowed an attacker to access the internal API monitoring dashboard of Grofers. This is my 2nd report to Grofers Security team. I will give small brief info...
INTERNET
avast.com

Video: Avast Hacker Archives Episode 10: Keren Elazari

In our season finale, the internationally renowned security analyst talks with Jaya Baloo about a passwordless future, digital identity, and being a techno-optimist. “I work in the most interesting field in the world – cybersecurity. I’ve been doing this since I was 14 and I’ve not been bored a single day!” Keren Elazari tells Avast CISO Jaya Baloo early in the interview of our tenth episode and Season 1 finale of the Avast Hacker Archives (AHA) podcast. Keren is explaining how she maintains the energy to do everything she does, which includes:
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
Best Life

The CDC Says to Avoid These 2 Popular U.S. Destinations Right Now

The ability to pack a bag and hit the road has been one of the many things upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. And while a short downturn in cases made some hopeful they could begin to travel with ease again, a recent surge in cases is now making the idea of vacationing in some areas feel even further off. The latest setback comes as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added two more popular destinations to their list of locales travelers should avoid: the Bahamas and St. Martin.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Moderna Just Made This Major Announcement About Its COVID Vaccine

There are a lot of potential changes on the horizon for Moderna. In August, the vaccine manufacturer completed its submission to receive full approval for its vaccine in people 18 years and older from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which is still being reviewed. Then, earlier this month, Moderna submitted another application for a booster dose, requesting authorization to give half-doses to the general public as a supplemental third shot. Now, Moderna is planning to evolve its COVID vaccine in another way.
PUBLIC HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

Pics: 4 Chinese warships off Alaskan coast; US military releases photos

Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) warships traveled within 46 miles of Alaska’s Aleutian Island coast last month and were photographed by U.S. Coast Guard images released on Sunday. The images, taken by U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf, spotted the Chinese ships on Aug. 30 inside the U.S. exclusive economic...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy