CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Will MacBooks of the future come with heartrate monitors?

By John Loeffler
TechRadar
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple is exploring the possibility of including a biometric heartrate monitor into the palm rest of its new MacBooks, further indication that biometrics are here to stay. The newly filed patent application describes how a microperforated biosensor in the right palm would shoot tiny beams of light into the skin of your wrist and measure the amount of light reflected back to it. Presumably, this wouldn't be a biometric to use for security, i.e. a replacement for the fingerprint sensor; without any other explanation from the patent, we expect the MacBook would use this sensor to track heart rate for health-monitoring reasons.

www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Macbook#Science And Technology#Macbooks#Apple Insider#Techradar#Brooklyn College#Cta#Thisdotjohn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Computer Science

Comments / 0

Community Policy