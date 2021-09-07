Taxes at core of Biscayne Gardens vote
On Nov. 2, voters within the unincorporated Biscayne Gardens area will decide whether or not to become the 35th municipality of Miami-Dade County. By a vote of 11-2, the Miami-Dade County Commission approved a resolution sponsored by Commissioner Jean Monestime for a referendum on Biscayne Gardens cityhood. If approved, the new city – surrounded by North Miami Beach, North Miami, Opa-locka and Miami Gardens – will be five square miles in size and have a majority Black population of just under 35,000.www.miamitimesonline.com
