CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

FREE PODCAST 9/7 – WKPWP Keller & Powell 10 Yrs Ago Flagship: (8-23-2011) Smackdown going live, John Laurinatis as an on-air figure, Hardys, Five-Star match ratings, Rey Mysterio, Raw rating, more (133 min)

Pro Wrestling Torch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In this Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (8-23-2011), Wade is joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell. First, they took over an hour of phone calls reacting to the previous night’s Raw, plus Sin Cara, Five-Star Match Ratings, Rey Mysterio, Smackdown Going Live, and more. Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they react to the latest Matt Hardy happenings, Jeff Hardy’s self-declared pending return to TNA Impact Wrestling, and a reaction to Raw’s sub-3.0 rating this week.

www.pwtorch.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wade Keller
Person
Jeff Hardy
Person
Sin Cara
Person
Matt Hardy
Person
Jason Powell
Person
Rey Mysterio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Wkpwp Keller Powell#Tna Impact Wrestling#Raw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy