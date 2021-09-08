FREE PODCAST 9/7 – WKPWP Keller & Powell 10 Yrs Ago Flagship: (8-23-2011) Smackdown going live, John Laurinatis as an on-air figure, Hardys, Five-Star match ratings, Rey Mysterio, Raw rating, more (133 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In this Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (8-23-2011), Wade is joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell. First, they took over an hour of phone calls reacting to the previous night’s Raw, plus Sin Cara, Five-Star Match Ratings, Rey Mysterio, Smackdown Going Live, and more. Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they react to the latest Matt Hardy happenings, Jeff Hardy’s self-declared pending return to TNA Impact Wrestling, and a reaction to Raw’s sub-3.0 rating this week.