Glotel Awards entry deadline extended for the first time in at least a year

By @telecoms
telecoms.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn response to overwhelming demand the deadline for entries into the 2021 Global Telecoms Awards has been extended to the end of the month. While it’s hardly unprecedented, it serves as a reassuring reminder of the continuing good health of the global telecoms business that so many companies are desperate for an opportunity to have their achievements recognised. Not enough to interrupt their Summer holidays, it should be noted, but we’re all allowed a bit of time off.

telecoms.com

Comments / 0

