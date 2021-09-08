Glotel Awards entry deadline extended for the first time in at least a year

(Missourinet) The deadline is near for entries in Missouri’s third coronavirus vaccination incentive drawing – for a shot at ten-thousand-dollars. Missourians have until Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. to sign up for the drawing. Those who have already entered should not enter again. Anyone who has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the deadline can participate by going to MOStopsCovid.com/win. The drawing will include 180 winners. On the line is ten-thousand-dollars in cash for adults and a ten-thousand-dollar educational savings account for youth ages 12 to 17. You can also call the COVID-19 hotline from 7:30 a.m.- to 7:30 p.m. at 877-435-8411.