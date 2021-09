They won’t use Tuesday’s game between the Mets and Miami Marlins as an example of the beauty of baseball, but the Mets will gladly take the result. Despite making three errors, the Mets outlasted the Marlins for a 9-4 victory at LoanDepot Park in Miami. With the Atlanta Braves beating the Washington Nationals, the Mets remained 4.5 games out of first place in the NL East.