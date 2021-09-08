CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Jeanette Strong: Graveyard of empires

By Jeanette Strong
Nevada Appeal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“When you're wounded and left on Afghanistan’s plains, And the women come out to cut up what remains, Jest roll to your rifle and blow out your brains An’ go to your Gawd like a soldier.” Rudyard Kipling, “The Young British Soldier,” 1890. On Sept. 11, 2001, the United States...

www.nevadaappeal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudyard Kipling
Person
George W Bush
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#The World Trade Center#Pentagon#Al Qaida#British#Afghans#Soviets#Communist#Mujahedeen#Washington Post#U S Army#Americans#Nevada Press Association
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
Airplanes
Country
Iraq
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Axios

Al-Qaeda leader appears in new video on 9/11 anniversary

Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahri appeared in a new video released on Saturday, the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, according to the Associated Press. Why it matters: Last November, rumors spread that Osama bin Laden's former No. 2 had died from an illness though senior leadership never commented. In the new video, al-Zawahri makes references that extend to at least January, according to the monitoring group SITE Intelligence.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

How America Made Osama Bin Laden’s Dream Come True

In a 2004 speech sent to al-Jazeera, Osama bin Laden said that “all that we have to do is send two mujahideen to the furthest point east to raise a piece of cloth that says al-Qaeda, in order to make generals race there to cause America to suffer human, economic and political losses without their achieving anything of note.”
U.S. PoliticsThe Decatur Daily

Cal Thomas: The next terrorist attack

For 20 years since Sept. 11, 2001, U.S. presidents have been saying their anti-terrorism policies have worked, as evidenced by no new attacks on America. While we should be grateful another attack hasn’t occurred, past performance is no guarantee of future success. Fanatics are nothing but patient, as we have seen in Afghanistan.
U.S. PoliticsAnderson Herald Bulletin

Brian Howey column: Did Osama bin Laden win?

MICHIGAN CITY – As we head into a weekend commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks, ponder this question: Did Osama bin Laden win?. He was killed by U.S. Special Forces a decade ago, his remains dumped into the Indian Ocean. But when you consider what his goals were when he attacked New York and Washington, he has achieved much of what he wanted.
Politicswfla.com

Al-Qaida chief rumored to be dead appears in 9/11 video message

BEIRUT (AP) — Al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri has appeared in a new video marking the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, attacks, months after rumors spread that he was dead. The SITE Intelligence Group that monitors jihadist websites said the video was released Saturday. In it, al-Zawahri said that “Jerusalem...
U.S. PoliticsYubaNet

Michael Winship: Afghanistan May Forever Be the Graveyard of Empires

Sunday, October 7, 2001: Less than a month after 9/11, President George W. Bush announces to the world, “On my orders the United States military has begun strikes against al Qaeda terrorist training camps and military installations of the Taliban regime in Afghanistan. These carefully targeted actions are designed to...
Militarycitywatchla.com

Leaving the Bitter Graveyard of Empires: In Afghanistan, Everything Is Crying

At a minute before midnight, the final U.S. flight took off, and was met with celebratory gunfire from the Taliban. "I especially came here at midnight to watch the last soldier leaving our country, with bowed heads, with defeat wounds," said Mujahid Rahmanin, a Taliban commander in Ghazni province, who said he "prostrated in thanksgiving" and threw dirt after the last few planes. "One more advice: Don't intervene anymore anywhere in the Islamic world." On Tuesday, Biden echoed the sentiment, saying the withdrawal signified "ending an era of major military operations to remake other countries" - which, given our long, bloody history of undertaking just those profit-driven efforts, remains to be seen.
U.S. PoliticsPalm Beach Interactive

The graveyard of good judgment

The collapse of Afghanistan’s government and military after President Biden ordered the withdrawal of American troops has been stunning in its abruptness and troubling in its likely consequences for the Afghan people. For good reason, few observers are optimistic about the long-term prospects for human rights and economic growth under the Taliban’s heavy hand.
MilitarySeattle Times

The American empire in retreat

In one of the more arresting videos that circulated after the fall of Kabul, a journalist follows a collection of Taliban fighters into a hangar containing abandoned, disabled U.S. helicopters. Except that the fighters don’t look like our idea of the Taliban: In their gear and guns and helmets (presumably pilfered), they look exactly like the American soldiers their long insurgency defeated.
MilitaryNew York Post

How Mike Spann became the first US hero to die in Afghanistan after 9/11

After nearly 3,000 Americans died on 9/11, the United States wanted blood. When a State Department official suggested to President George W. Bush that his first move might be diplomatic outreach toward the Taliban, he scoffed. “F–k diplomacy. We are going to war.”. But the Pentagon had no plan for...
Militarybostonreview.net

The Distributed Empire of the War on Terror

Drone attacks were sold to the American people as a way to limit U.S. involvement in Pakistan. But all the while, Pakistani forces have overseen secret detentions, disappearances, and bombings at the behest of U.S. empire. In Nothing Ever Dies: Vietnam and the Memory of War (2016), Viet Thanh Nguyen...
Wausau, WIWSAW

DC Everest grad watched 9/11 attacks from Kosovo

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Those old enough certainly remember where they were when the U.S. was attacked on 9/11. D.C. Everest graduate Phillip Southworth had just returned to his base in Kosovo after being out on foot patrol. As Southworth recalls, “it was very surreal.”. “Shock. Then it became anger,”...

Comments / 0

Community Policy