Jeanette Strong: Graveyard of empires

At a minute before midnight, the final U.S. flight took off, and was met with celebratory gunfire from the Taliban. "I especially came here at midnight to watch the last soldier leaving our country, with bowed heads, with defeat wounds," said Mujahid Rahmanin, a Taliban commander in Ghazni province, who said he "prostrated in thanksgiving" and threw dirt after the last few planes. "One more advice: Don't intervene anymore anywhere in the Islamic world." On Tuesday, Biden echoed the sentiment, saying the withdrawal signified "ending an era of major military operations to remake other countries" - which, given our long, bloody history of undertaking just those profit-driven efforts, remains to be seen.