California Gov. Gavin Newsom heads into the Golden State recall Tuesday with the wind at his back after the last polls of the race show voters want to keep him in the job. A Survey USA and the San Diego Union-Tribune poll showed 54 percent of likely voters saying Newsom should stay in office, while just 41 percent said they planned to vote “yes” on the recall. A second Berkeley Institute of Government Studies and Los Angeles Times survey showed Newsom coasting by an even bigger margin, with 60 percent of likely voters saying they planned to vote “no” on recall, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.