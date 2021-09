ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wirt County Schools have joined the growing list of local schools mandating masks. The policy went into effect at the start of September. Superintendent John McKown said the change is in response to the growing number of cases in Wirt County Schools. He said there is a handful of positive cases at each school and, so far, over 90 people have had to quarantine. Masks, however, will be provided for students who don’t have them and medical exemptions to the mandate can be made.