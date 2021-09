This wine is both crowd-pleasing and elegantly complex. Focused aromas of strawberry, ripe cherry, hibiscus and spearmint make a punchy start on nose. The palate is loaded with minty herbs, bright strawberry and sizzling acidity. Drink through 2039. Matt Kettmann. rating. 98. Price. Designation. 3D. Variety. Pinot Noir. Winery. Brewer-Clifton.