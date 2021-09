It's safe to say that Miami has shed its reputation as an “up-and-coming” art destination. Perhaps it was the arrival of Art Basel in the early aughts or the maze of murals that is now Wynwood, but Magic City has certainly solidified itself as a must-visit destination for art lovers. And as people from other art capitals like New York and San Francisco flock here, it only stands to get better. This rest of this summer and into fall, you can check out some of the world’s best offerings for interactive and experiential art, as well as some standout new additions from local favorites. Read on for what to see, from Vincent Van Gogh to Tracy Turnblatt.