Health officials discuss COVID-19 treatment
State health officials warned North Dakotans against self-prescribing a deworming medicine to treat COVID-19 during an online townhall Tuesday. Kirby Kruger, director of Disease Control in the North Dakota Department of Health, said ivermectin, approved by the Food and Drug Administration to treat parasitic infections in humans and also used with animals, is not recommended by medical and federal agencies for COVID-19.www.minotdailynews.com
