Shang-Chi ad the Legend of the Ten Rings ended up cutting a fight scene that the director loved. Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis had the chance to speak with Destin Daniel Cretton about the film in great detail. During that conversation, they talked about all the massive action sequences in the film. If you’ve seen the trailers, they already contain an idea of just how amazing these fight sequences can get. Shang-Chi’s fight on the bus is a moment from the movie that gets a bunch of screen time in those clips. But, that’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the larger film. It would not be hyperbole to say that Legend of the Ten Rings is actually one of the most impressive (if not the best!) Marvel movies when it comes to hand-to-hand combat. The punches fly, the characters use the environments to their advantage, and there seems to be a palpable sense of weight to every blow delivered. It must have really pained Cretton to have to leave one of these brawls on the cutting room floor.