Why Success Doesn’t Mean You’re Living a Fulfilled Life

There is a general belief that job satisfaction usually increases linearly with age. After spending quite some time on building a successful career, we often get to a place where we feel in control and where we can benefit from our financial power, our status and our level of influence. However, research has shown that much like life satisfaction dips at mid-life, so too does career satisfaction. Even the most successful professionals can have this experience regardless of how great they are at their jobs. This is the moment when we often start questioning the success we have created along our journey and getting overwhelmed with feelings of frustration, confusion, anger, fear, demotivation to name a few. We start inhabiting the most disparate worlds of thoughts hindering our capacity to take some initial steps towards a clear vision of how to create a new version of success based on fulfilment and meaning. It’s usually during these times that most of us begin to contemplate a career transition. We want to make a change, very often we don’t know what that change looks like while continuing with our existing jobs and feeling more isolated, stressed, anxious or even depressed. Some of us might decide to adopt a more drastic approach by leaving our jobs and secure new jobs that often turn out to be the wrong choice.