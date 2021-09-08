Sideways: The Musical - The Illustrated Pianist @ Old First - SF Mime Troupe: Tales of the Resistance - Persistence, Back To The Way Things Were

This week on Open Air, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area Performing Arts, guest host Angie Coiro talks with author Rex Pickett (pictured) and performer Emily Goglia, about A Concert of Songs from Rex Pickett's Sideways: The Musical, this weekend (Sept 11 - 12), at the Buena Vista Winery in Sonoma. Also, a conversation about Current, a festival of piano music at Old First in San Francisco, organized by the Ross McKee Foundation, which starts this Saturday with The Illustrated Pianist. Plus, we wrap up the San Francisco Mime Troupe’s summer series Tales of the Resistance - Volume 2: Persistence, with the tenth and final episode: Back To The Way Things Were - An original musical!