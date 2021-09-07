Members Sought for Cambridge’s Council on Aging Board

The Cambridge Council on Aging (COA) is seeking interested individuals to serve on its board and help advocate for important senior issues.

The purpose of the board is to promote and encourage existing and new services and activities intended to enhance and improve the quality of life of older persons in the city; advise the City Manager on all matters pertaining to the welfare of elderly Cambridge residents; and advocate for Cambridge elderly residents. Board members also support Council on Aging and Cambridge Senior Center staff with community outreach about services, benefits, activities, and programs available to seniors. Applicants must be age 60 or older and a Cambridge resident.

Additionally, it is a City of Cambridge goal to expand and deepen community engagement with a focus on strengthening the diversity and inclusion of its various boards and commissions, and to work and interact effectively with individuals and groups with a variety of identities, cultures, backgrounds, and ideologies.

For more information about the Council on Aging, please contact Susan Pacheco, Executive Director of the Council on Aging, at 617-349-6220 or at spacheco@cambridgema.gov.

The deadline for submitting applications is Friday, October 1, 2021. Applications can be submitted to City Manager Louis A. DePasquale using the city’s online application system at cambridgema.gov/apply. A cover letter and resume, or an overview of relevant experience, can also be submitted during the online application process. Paper applications are also available in the City Manager’s Office at Cambridge City Hall, 795 Massachusetts Avenue.