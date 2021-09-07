Suicide Prevention Resources

Honolulu (KHON2) – The State Department of Health is sharing resources to prevent suicides in Hawaii, which claims the lives of more than 332 people per year. “In Hawaii, on average 1 person die of suicide every other day,” says Dr. Daniel Galanis, DOH EMS & Injury Prevention System Branch. “Based on hospital billing data 2015 -2019, 63% of female suicide attempts in Hawaii is drug/medical poison related. That translates to more than 332 people per year. 79% of our suicide deaths in Hawaii are male, which translates to on average 152 deaths per year. With the highest age group between 20 to 59 years old. This is way too many.”