CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Rappers Cardi B and Offset welcome new baby

By Miami Times Staff Report
miamitimesonline.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCardi B, a prominent chart-topping American rapper, announced the birth of her second child over the weekend via an Instagram post on her official account. In a photo, the 28-year-old is seen cradling the newborn in a blue blanket with father, Kiari Kendrell Cephus, who is also a rapper and goes by the stage name Offset. The couple stared lovingly into the new-born’s eyes while sitting on a hospital bed in a delivery room on Saturday.

www.miamitimesonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
HelloGiggles

Cardi B Gave Birth to Her New Baby Boy—See His First Photos

It's official: Kulture has a little brother! Cardi B and Offset's second child, a son, was born over the weekend. "We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son," the couple said in a statement provided to People. "He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can't wait to introduce him to his other siblings."
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Cardi B Shares Brand-New Photos of Baby No. 2 on Instagram

Major congratulations are in order for Cardi B and her husband, Offset. The couple has officially welcomed their second child together, a baby boy. Lucky for us, we already have not one, but two pictures of the newborn. The rapper and her hubby revealed the exciting news on Monday in...
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Cardi B’s firstborn Kulture heads to her first day of school after welcoming a baby brother

Shortly after Cardi B and Offset welcomed their second child together, their firstborn, 3-year-old Kulture Kiari Cephus, is headed to her first day of school. In honor of the special occasion, the Migos rapper posted a sweet snap of the school send off, showing his little one giving him a kiss on the cheek and she holds onto her adorable Disney princess rolling backpack. The father of five--who also has Jordan, 11, Kody, 6, Kalea, 6 from previous relationships--was holding up an umbrella to keep both him and Kulture dry.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kulture Kiari Cephus
Person
Cardi B
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Holds Hands With Offset While Wearing $2k Miu Miu Sweat Suit In NYC — Photos

Wall Street calls for Miu Miu: Cardi B rocked pink Miu Miu sweats and a matching coat while in New York with husband Offset this week. Cardi B opted for a high-fashion comfortable-casual look while out in New York with husband Offset on Monday, Aug. 30. The rapper, 28, rocked bubblegum pink Miu Miu sweats and a matching jacket to support her partner, 29, as he rang the NASDAQ bell to celebrate Reservoir — the independent music rights company that owns the catalogs to Offset and his hip hop trio Migos‘ music — going public. There for support, Cardi paired her look with white sneakers and a series of jewels, as seen in the photos HERE.
BEAUTY & FASHION
BET

Cardi B And Offset Share Picture Announcing Their Newborn Baby Boy

Cardi B gave new meaning to the idea of Labor Day. The award-winning rapper along with husband Offset, just welcomed their second child into the world. The couple made the announcement introducing their newborn baby boy via Instagram on Monday (September 6). In the post, Cardi and Offset are pictured in what looks to be a delivery room in a hospital with Cardi covered in a Louis Vuitton blanket holding their newest bundle of joy.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Offset’s Kids: Everything To Know About His 4 Children & Their Mothers

Offset is soon to be the father of five! Learn more about the Migos rapper’s four children. Rapper Offset, 29, is preparing to have his second child with his wife Cardi B, 28, and his fifth child in general. Cardi and the “Ric Flair Drip” rapper announced that their second baby was on the way, during a June performance at the BET Awards, where Cardi debuted her baby bump! While he’s been married to the “Up” rapper since 2017, Offset has had kids with three other women before he and Cardi settled down.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rapper#Tv Network#American#Dolce Gabbana
Life and Style Weekly

Congrats! Cardi B Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With Husband Offset: ‘9/4/21’

Welcome to the world! Cardi B and husband Offset welcomed their second child together on September 4, 2021. The “Please Me” artist, 28, shared a photo via Instagram on Monday, September 6, that showed her and Offset, 29, lovingly looking at their baby, who was mostly covered, wrapped in a blue blanket in the hospital. She used a blue heart, dinosaur and teddy bear emojis in the caption.
CELEBRITIES
codelist.biz

Cardi B: The rapper has become a mother again

Cardi B and Offset have become parents again. The rapper announced this with the help of a cute snapshot on Instagram. Cardi B (28, “I Like It”) and her husband Offset (29) became parents for the second time on Saturday (September 4th). The US rapper announced on Monday (September 6th) on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Pitchfork

Cardi B and Offset Announce Birth of Second Child

Cardi B has given birth to her second child, sharing a photo of herself in the hospital with her baby and her husband Offset. The child was born on Saturday, September 4. In a statement to Hollywood Life, the rappers said, “We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son. He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings.”
CELEBRITIES
BET

Watch: Offset Nearly Attacked By Lion In Dubai

Offset has had an exhilarating September so far. The Migos rapper is celebrating the birth of his son with his wife, Cardi B. Offset also took a trip to Dubai, where hours before performing at V-Hotel in Al Habtoor City, a situation with a lion could have taken a deadly turn.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Lizzo And Cardi B Debut At #1 On Billboard’s Triller Chart

Lizzo and Cardi B debuted at #1 this week on Billboard’s Top Triller U.S. chart. The chart recognizes the amount of views of videos, the level of engagement with those videos and the raw total of videos uploaded on the Triller app. “Rumors” has now become Lizzo’s first #1 Triller...
MUSIC
hypefresh.co

Cardi B & Offset Gave Birth To Their First Son On Labor Day Weekend

Labor Day weekend catered to tons of celebrations and festivals. Celebrities even celebrated the holiday in a huge way. One superstar couple that took the cake on having the best Labor Day Weekend were Cardi B and Offset. The famous couple made a big announcement last weekend; they welcomed their second child, their newborn son. Now Cardi B and Offset have become the parents of two children. After a few rocky years in their marriage, they made everything work out for the better.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B Shares Photos Of Damages To Her Atlanta Mansion From Hurricane Ida

Mother Nature is fuming right now. This week, we've witnessed horrific damages from Hurricane Ida in multiple parts of the country. A state of emergency was announced in New York City on Thursday morning, with viral videos of people kayaking through the streets and rats breast-stroking in the water hitting social media.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy