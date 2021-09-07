Rappers Cardi B and Offset welcome new baby
Cardi B, a prominent chart-topping American rapper, announced the birth of her second child over the weekend via an Instagram post on her official account. In a photo, the 28-year-old is seen cradling the newborn in a blue blanket with father, Kiari Kendrell Cephus, who is also a rapper and goes by the stage name Offset. The couple stared lovingly into the new-born’s eyes while sitting on a hospital bed in a delivery room on Saturday.www.miamitimesonline.com
