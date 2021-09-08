CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robeson County, NC

Crime report

The following thefts were reported Tuesday and Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Optic Fiber Solutions, Tobacco Road and Bethesda Church Road, Fairmont; Willie Collins, U.S. 74 West, Rowland; Distani Jones, N.C. 72 East, Lumberton; Carrie Baldwin, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Lumberton; and Christopher Singletary, Atkinson Road, Orrum.

The following break-ins were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Frances Locklear, Vondy Road, Maxton; Xavier Smith, Odum Road, Lumberton; and Jean Stewart, Odum Road, Lumberton.

Matthias Hunt reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was assaulted by someone with a weapon on Bertha Jones Road in Rowland.

