WePlay Holding lands agreement to broadcast the Brawl Stars Championship
WePlay Holding, a media holding firm and esports event organizer, has been named as the Russian-language broadcast host of the Brawl Stars Championship in 2021. WePlay Holding specializes in hosting and broadcasting professional esports tournaments such as Dota 2, CSGO, and League of Legends. They have been hosting the League of Legends Russian Federation Championship for over a decade and the World Electronic Sports Games since 2017.www.chatsports.com
