WePlay Holding lands agreement to broadcast the Brawl Stars Championship

The 2021 season of the Overwatch League has brought attention to some incredible rosters, both old and new. Teams like the Shanghai Dragons have continued their 2020 reign of terror. Meanwhile, underappreciated teams like the Atlanta Reign and Chengdu Hunters have made names for themselves during the remote season. Most of these brilliant teams have since made the playoffs, and have a clear path towards a Grand Finals victory. However, that doesn’t mean there aren’t a few dark horse teams, too. In fact, there are three underdog teams heading into the playoffs that, under the right conditions, could have a bid at the crown. But who are these dark horse Overwatch League playoff teams? What could be holding them back? And most importantly, what could their path to victory look like if they’re serious about taking it home?