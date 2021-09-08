CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Experian and Operation HOPE Find Most Consumers Are Managing Credit Well Despite Pandemic Challenges

Business Wire
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As we end the second summer since the arrival of COVID-19, Experian® today announced key findings from its 12th annual State of Credit report. This year’s report also serves as a launch for Operation HOPE’s all-new HOPE Financial Wellness Index, which will help shine a consistent light on the current state of consumer credit. Despite a challenging year and a half, the new data shows consumers are managing credit well with average credit scores climbing seven points since 2020 to 695 – the highest point in more than 13 years.

www.businesswire.com

