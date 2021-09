ADA/USD 24-hour chart indicates a daily trading range of $2.26 – $2.57. As of this writing, ADA/USD is trading at $2.407. Today, Cardano price analysis is bearish today after undergoing a 5 percent downswing overnight and crossing setting a lower high at $2.576. The bulls are optimistic to hit the $2.90 barrier once again as they attempt to break above $3.0. However, we expect Cardano price action to decline in the next 24-hours as bulls prepare to correct lower and consolidate stability.