The Future of Emerging Market Research, According to the Top EMEA Research Firms

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe future of equity research in emerging markets is hybrid — according to the EMEA region’s top brokers. After a year and a half of supporting investors virtually in the developing markets of Eastern Europe, Russia, the Middle East, and South Africa, equity research providers are starting to transition their analysts — and client relationships — back to the office as volatility in the region continues.

