NBA

Tremont Waters agrees to deal with Milwaukee Bucks

By BasketballNews.com Staff, 15h
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuard Tremont Waters has agreed to a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell The Athletic. ANALYSIS: Waters was the No. 51 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft to the Boston Celtics. He spent two years as a two-way player in Boston, but failed to consistently crack the rotation. The 23-year-old guard averaged 3.8 points and 2.4 assists per game in 2020-21. Per Charania, Waters will compete for a spot on the Bucks' roster in training camp.

