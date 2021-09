Here’s the thing we don’t talk about when we talk about turn of the millennium music. In the late ’90s and early 2000s, yes we had Spice Girls and Hanson. It was the golden age of boy bands—ask me if I prefer NSYNC or Backstreet Boys and get ready to see a flawless recreation of Meryl Streep’s performance in Sophie’s Choice. Britney and Christina were about to come out, and so, eventually, would I. It was the age of TRL, and you could like Destiny’s Child, Kid Rock, Korn, Mandy Moore, DMX, and Faith Hill all at the same time.