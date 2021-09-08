CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hayfork, CA

Monument Fire Remains Very Active On Two Fronts

kshasta.com
 4 days ago

The Monument Fire covers more than 189,400 acres and is 41% contained. Two areas remain active: the northern side, mostly in the Trinity Alps Wilderness, and the southwest side east of Hyampom and northwest of Hayfork. A large spot fire became established Tuesday south of Hyampom Road near Nine Mile Bridge in the Jud Creek Drainage and spread toward Drinkwater Gulch and Bar Gulch. Clearer skies allowed four large air tankers to hit the fire early Tuesday. Evacuation orders are in effect for all areas along both sides of Hyampom Road east of Drink Water Gulch, to Cedar Gulch Road south to Tule Creek Road at Green Gate Road, including all homes on Turkey Track Road, Doctor Lane, Digger Gulch, Shangri La lane, Green Gate and McAlexander, as well as Helena/East Fork Road, Hobo Gulch Road, Big Mountain Road and Big French Creek Road. 50 structures have been destroyed. 6 firefighters have been injured.

