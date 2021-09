When I worked in libraries, one of the things I learned quickly is that there are three types of board books: those for the babies and toddlers, those for the parents, and those which can be enjoyable for both the child and adult. The bulk fall into the first category, though over the last few years, there’s certainly been an uptick in board books for the adults (they’re often gift books, so angled with parental humor or nerdery). The last category is one I am especially fond of now as a parent myself and think strikes a great balance between “love reading this to a child” and “love reading this myself” without being tired of rereading it 18 kajillion times. After snapping up a baby astrology book earlier this year because why not, it made me realize this weirdly sizable — and new — category of baby books does a good job of balancing “for baby” with “for parent.”