This article, California fires prompt closure of state's national forests, originally appeared on CNET.com. Citing safety concerns for firefighters and the broader public, the US Forest Service issued an order Monday to temporarily close all of California's national forests to visitors. The closure will be in effect from Aug. 31 to Sept. 17 and includes all 18 of the national forests in the service's Pacific Southwest Region. The nearby Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, which is not within those bounds, will remain open.