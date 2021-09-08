FIRST WAYNE COUNTY RESIDENT UNDER 50 DIES FROM COVID-19

(Wayne County, IN)--Wayne County reported three more Covid-19 deaths Tuesday. It brings the total number of deaths to 207. One of the three was a person in his or her 40’s. It marks the first time that any Wayne County resident under the age of 50 has died from Covid-19. All three who died were unvaccinated. Over the Labor Day weekend, Wayne County had 227 cases. 30% of those cases were in people age 18 or younger. The county is currently experiencing breakthrough cases at a rate of just under five percent. Wayne County will surpass the 9000 case mark on Wednesday.