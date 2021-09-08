CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wayne County, IN

FIRST WAYNE COUNTY RESIDENT UNDER 50 DIES FROM COVID-19

By Jeff Lane
kicks96.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Wayne County, IN)--Wayne County reported three more Covid-19 deaths Tuesday. It brings the total number of deaths to 207. One of the three was a person in his or her 40’s. It marks the first time that any Wayne County resident under the age of 50 has died from Covid-19. All three who died were unvaccinated. Over the Labor Day weekend, Wayne County had 227 cases. 30% of those cases were in people age 18 or younger. The county is currently experiencing breakthrough cases at a rate of just under five percent. Wayne County will surpass the 9000 case mark on Wednesday.

kicks96.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Wayne County, IN
Coronavirus
Local
Indiana Health
Wayne County, IN
Government
County
Wayne County, IN
Local
Indiana Coronavirus
Wayne County, IN
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
MilitaryPosted by
Reuters

N.Korea test-fires long-range cruise missile -KCNA

SEOUL, Sept 13 (Reuters) - North Korea carried out successful long-range cruise missile tests over the weekend, its state media, KCNA, said on Monday, amid a protracted standoff with the United States over denuclearisation. The missiles flew 1,500 km (930 miles) before hitting their targets and falling into the country's...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

FBI releases first Sept. 11 document following Biden executive order

The FBI released its first document related to an investigation of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks Saturday night, less than 10 days after President Biden signed an executive order directing the Justice Department and related agencies to make some files public. The FBI released a heavily redacted 16-page report...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Hill

Gorillas at Atlanta zoo return positive COVID-19 tests

An Atlanta zoo announced on Friday that some of its gorillas had returned “presumptive positive test results” showing that they had COVID-19. Zoo officials explained that they became aware that the gorillas were sick after the animals started displaying several symptoms. “Recently, Gorilla Care Team members observed coughing, nasal discharge,...
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police recommend disciplinary action for six officers

U.S. Capitol Police recommended disciplinary action in six officers following its internal investigation into the behavior of some members of the force who responded to the Jan. 6 attacks. In a statement released Saturday, Capitol Police said it opened 38 internal investigations related to the misconduct probe. Of those investigations,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy