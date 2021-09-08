CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, IN

REID RELEASES STATS ON VACCINATED vs. UNVACCINATED PATIENTS

By Jeff Lane
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Wayne County, IN)--Expanded local statistics are now being provided on a daily basis to indicate the impact of Covid-19 on those who are vaccinated and those who are not. Here’s a look: Out of the 67 patients at Reid Health right now, 57 are unvaccinated. Of the 14 patients in intensive care, 13 are unvaccinated. Of the 11 people on ventilators this morning, ten are unvaccinated. All of that prompted this message from Mayor Dave Snow during Tuesday night’s meeting of Richmond Common Council. "Covid numbers are rising at an alarming rate. I again want to urge everyone to get vaccinated." 80 new cases were reported Tuesday.

