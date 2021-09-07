Artist Icebreaker: Pianist Lara Downes

Are you sick of Facebook yet? I am, and the release in 2020 of the documentary, The Social Dilemma almost caused me to cancel my account. But one word has kept me going with this platform–community. The ability for music fans to come together and meet and interact with like-minded folks is amazing. Let’s face it, a lot of my favorite musicians most people have never heard of, and I recognize that I am completely unaware of many fine musicians. If I love a band like National Health, most people would think is has something to do with Obamacare, instead of a somewhat popular late Canterbury rock band from Britain in the 70s. I can go onto Facebook and create a community , let’s call it “National Health, the Band.” and I can talk musicians, concerts, and recordings with other National Health fans. This has become a huge deal on Facebook as it brings isolated fans together, and I belong to a string of groups focusing on genres like Jazz Rock Fusion, Americana, Telluride Bluegrass, or artist groups for John McLaughlin, Pat Metheny, or Lyle Mays. The cool thing is that talking about music transcends political and cultural boundaries, and it is great to find that music fans from around the world have the same eclectic taste in music that you do.

INTERNET ・ 12 DAYS AGO