CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Artist Icebreaker: Pianist Lara Downes

wfmt.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of her appearance at Ravinia this week, we sat down to talk with Lara Downes about her efforts to broaden the classical canon, her first introduction to Black composers like Florence Price and Margaret Bonds, and why she loves to work with Rachel Barton Pine. WFMT will broadcast Lara...

www.wfmt.com

Comments / 0

Related
musicalamerica.com

New Artist of the Month: Pianist Martin García García

Life for Mannes School of Music master’s student Martin García García took a dramatic turn last month, and the road ahead is looking even curvier. With his August win at the 2021 Cleveland International Piano Competition, the young Spanish pianist has been catapulted from toiling in academia to presiding on a world stage. He’s now over $75,000 richer and will soon enjoy a Steinway recording session, three years of management, and a New York debut.
MUSIC
classical-scene.com

Pianist Sings With Uncommon Poetic Gifts

Twenty-two-year-old Daniel Hsu courageously selected three well-beloved works of the piano repertoire which demanded a significant degree of intellectual as well as technical mastery for his recital at the Gardner last Saturday night. While the 2017 Van Cliburn Bronze Medalist’s interpretations rarely expanded the boundaries of the mainstream, he evinced a sufficiently individual and personal approach to suggest that he had spent time pondering the music away from the keyboard. In presenting Hsu, the Foundation for Chinese Performing Arts, continued its valuable support of emerging talent.
MUSIC
raritanval.edu

Benefit Concert to Feature Baritone and Pianist

The Raritan Valley Community College (RVCC) Arts & Design department will present “Peters-burg,” a concert featuring baritone Christopher Dylan Herbert and pianist Anna Keiserman, Sun-day, September 26, at 2 p.m. The event, which is open to the public, will be held in the Welpe Theatre at RVCC’s Branchburg campus and also will be streamed live at https://www.facebook.com/RVCCMusic.
BRANCHBURG, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Barton Pine
Person
Florence Price
Person
Margaret Bonds
wfmt.com

Sephardic Journey: The Cavatina Duo with Desiree Ruhstrat, violin and David Cunliffe, cello

Eugenia Moliner and Denis Azabagic are a Chicago-based husband-and-wife flute and guitar duo who make music as the Cavatina Duo. Violinist Desirée Ruhstrat and cellist David Cunliffe, also a married couple, are both members of the Lincoln Trio, one of Chicago’s most celebrated chamber ensembles. In this Impromptu Encore from 2016, the quartet performed excerpts from their recent album on the Cedille label. “Sephardic Journey” consists of works inspired by Sephardic music, specially commissioned from some of today’s leading composers.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mining Gazette

A little boogie-woogie: World-Renowned Ragtime Pianist to perform in Calumet

CALUMET — Bob Milne, world-renowned ragtime pianist, will present a special concert at the Keweenaw Storytelling Center this coming Sunday, Rebecca Glotfelty, executive director of Real People Media, announced in a Thursday release. Milne is considered the best ragtime/boogie-woogie pianist in the world. In 2004, over the course of three...
MUSIC
Pauls Valley Daily Democrat

While @ home

Across the nation, we are still struggling with getting geared back up to full swing, and that means that we may be required to spend additional time at home. I hope the following will make that period just a bit livelier, and stay tuned, for the enclosed two-hour recommendation will certainly get the blood flowing-and the foot tapping.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pianist#Wfmt
ETOnline.com

Sha'Carri Richardson Brings Her Signature Style to the 2021 Met Gala

From the track to the Met Gala! Sha'Carri Richardson arrived in style at the iconic event!. Richardson arrived at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday alongside friend and Formula One racer Lewis Hamilton. The celebrated track and field sprinter stunned on the carpet, rocking an Theophilio creation --...
BEAUTY & FASHION
plymouth-review.com

Classical pianist comes to Waelderhaus

KOHLER — Arts at the Waelderhaus welcomes classical pianist Ngaruiya Kariuki on Sunday, September 12 at 2 p.m. The performance will be an indoor concert held in the Saal of the Waelderhaus. Ngaruiya Kariuki, an endocrinologist, pianist and passionate musician, will perform a classic concert featuring compositions by Bach, Beethoven, Schubert, Brahms, Schumann, Chopin, Debussy and Gershwin. Kariuki began his […]
KOHLER, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Chicago Tribune

Pitchfork Music Festival concludes its Chicago weekend with St. Vincent, Cat Power and a very strange squirrel

Pitchfork Music Festival continued in Chicago’s Union Park on a sold-out Sunday, with headliners including Cat Power and Erykah Badu on its final day. Saturday’s headliners were St. Vincent and Angel Olsen as well as Chicago’s Jamila Woods. The festival reports it hit the park’s daily capacity of 20,000 both on its opening day Friday and Sunday — this after Pitchfork took last summer off and ...
CHICAGO, IL
thebrag.com

Listen to the packed new Metallica tribute album ‘Blacklist’

Metallica are marking the 30th anniversary of their classic 1991 self-titled Black Album with a tribute album full of fascinating covers. Their self-titled epic was a colossal album, it spurred Metallica onto worldwide success and has only grown in popularity over the years. It’s been certified 16 times platinum, sold more than 30 million copies worldwide, and remains the best-selling album in the U.S. ever since Nielsen began its Soundscan tracking in 1991.
MUSIC
theviolinchannel.com

Tim Williams Steps Down as Artistic Director of Psappha

Williams will continue to perform with the ensemble and is succeeded in the artistic director role by pianist Benjamin Powell, who joined Psappha in 2014. Other members of Psappha include violinist Benedict Holland, cellist Jennifer Langridge, flutist Conrad Marshall, and clarinetist Dov Goldberg. Psappha is a stand-alone professional contemporary classical...
MUSIC
elpasoheraldpost.com

EPSO opens 90th Anniversary Season with Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue featuring pianist Kevin Cole

The El Paso Symphony Orchestra (EPSO) is set to celebrate its 90th Anniversary Season and make beautiful music once again on the historic Plaza Theatre stage. Throughout the 2021-2022 season, audience members will be inspired by music from celebrated composers performed by EPSO’s dynamic conductor Bohuslav Rattay, along with the finest gifted musicians in this region.
EL PASO, TX
Middleburg Eccentric

Pianist Lyle Mays and Community – In Unison

Are you sick of Facebook yet? I am, and the release in 2020 of the documentary, The Social Dilemma almost caused me to cancel my account. But one word has kept me going with this platform–community. The ability for music fans to come together and meet and interact with like-minded folks is amazing. Let’s face it, a lot of my favorite musicians most people have never heard of, and I recognize that I am completely unaware of many fine musicians. If I love a band like National Health, most people would think is has something to do with Obamacare, instead of a somewhat popular late Canterbury rock band from Britain in the 70s. I can go onto Facebook and create a community , let’s call it “National Health, the Band.” and I can talk musicians, concerts, and recordings with other National Health fans. This has become a huge deal on Facebook as it brings isolated fans together, and I belong to a string of groups focusing on genres like Jazz Rock Fusion, Americana, Telluride Bluegrass, or artist groups for John McLaughlin, Pat Metheny, or Lyle Mays. The cool thing is that talking about music transcends political and cultural boundaries, and it is great to find that music fans from around the world have the same eclectic taste in music that you do.
INTERNET
mspmag.com

The Dan Wilson School of Rock

Dan Wilson doesn’t believe in writer’s block. When he says this, the impulse is to think, Easy for you to say. After all, Wilson’s spent his entire career writing songs, one after another, for himself and for many, many others. After starting off writing weird midwestern gothic story songs with his brother Matt in Trip Shakespeare, he struck out on his own with the more pop-oriented Semisonic, and pop is exactly what they did when he came up with “Closing Time” in 1998.
MUSIC
musicconnection.com

Artist to Artist: Creating for the Bass

The purpose of bass has widely been viewed as one that is quite rigid: to occupy the lower end of a composition, while being the glue that binds rhythm and melody together. Through such a lens, the bass serves a quintessential role in nearly every genre of music––yet is ironically an afterthought when compared to other instruments such as guitar, drums, and keys. Over the years, however, this hasn’t stopped the likes of prolific bassists such as Jaco Pastorius, Victor Wooten, Michael Manring and Billy Sheehan from demonstrating the bass guitar’s astonishing potential as a worthy solo instrument.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy