CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Fall Classic Cambridge 5K Race 9-19-21

Cambridge, Massachusetts
Cambridge, Massachusetts
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BNzSq_0bpqGOPx00

Please be advised of minor traffic delays from the Fall Classic 5K Race in Cambridge on Sunday, September 19, 2021. The race will start at 9 a.m. and will affect the following streets:

Sidney St. closed from Franklin St to Pacific St, from 9:00-10:15 a.m.

Franklin St, closed from Brookline St to Sidney St from 9:15-10:15 a.m.

Sidney St from Franklin St to Pacific St 9:30-9:35 a.m.

Pacific St to Albany St 9:30-9:40 a.m.

Albany St to Mass Ave 9:32-9:40 a.m.

Mass Ave from Albany St to Putnam Ave. 9:33-9:50 a.m.

Putnam Ave from Mt Auburn St to Brookline St, 9:40-10:05 a.m.

Brookline St, from Putnam Ave to Franklin St, 9:45-10:15 a.m.

Franklin St, closed from Brookline St to Sidney St, 9:15-10:15 a.m.

Comments / 0

Related
wmar2news

Cambridge Pavers - Fall 2021

CAMBRIDGE PAVERS - FALL 2021 — Cambridge Pavers is a small family owned business and prides themselves on providing the best quality outdoor products to families around the country. Cambridge helps expand and upgrade living spaces beyond four indoor walls to enjoy quality time with friends and families outdoors. As...
CAMBRIDGE, MD
newingtonct.gov

Library's Annual 5K Road Race- Sunday, October 3 at 9:00 a.m.

Library's Annual 5K Road Race- Sunday, October 3 at 9:00 a.m. Register today for the Library's Annual 5K Road Race that will be held on Sunday, October 3 at 9:00 am at Mill Pond Park. Register online, download the registration form or pick it up at the library. The first 250 registrants receive a dri-fit t-shirt. All runners/walkers who participate are eligible to win race prize giveaways. Join this fun community event and support the library.
NEWINGTON, CT
Cambridge, Massachusetts

Cambridge, Massachusetts

8
Followers
436
Post
206
Views
ABOUT

Cambridge is a city in Middlesex County, Massachusetts, and part of the Boston metropolitan area as a major suburb of Boston. As of July 2019, it was the fifth most populous city in the state, behind Boston, Worcester, Springfield, and Lowell. According to the 2010 Census, the city's population was 105,162.

Comments / 0

Community Policy