Fall Classic Cambridge 5K Race 9-19-21

Please be advised of minor traffic delays from the Fall Classic 5K Race in Cambridge on Sunday, September 19, 2021. The race will start at 9 a.m. and will affect the following streets:

Sidney St. closed from Franklin St to Pacific St, from 9:00-10:15 a.m.

Franklin St, closed from Brookline St to Sidney St from 9:15-10:15 a.m.

Sidney St from Franklin St to Pacific St 9:30-9:35 a.m.

Pacific St to Albany St 9:30-9:40 a.m.

Albany St to Mass Ave 9:32-9:40 a.m.

Mass Ave from Albany St to Putnam Ave. 9:33-9:50 a.m.

Putnam Ave from Mt Auburn St to Brookline St, 9:40-10:05 a.m.

Brookline St, from Putnam Ave to Franklin St, 9:45-10:15 a.m.

Franklin St, closed from Brookline St to Sidney St, 9:15-10:15 a.m.