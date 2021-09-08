New WNC director knows the needs of students

My name is Vivian Tachiquin and I am a Resource Teacher at Carson High School. I am currently co-teaching English III and Creative Writing to Juniors, and I also teach a General Study class where students receive support for their general education classes. I grew up in Sunnyvale, CA and graduated from San Jose State with a BS Degree in Business and Marketing. I had wanted to be a teacher when I graduated from high school, but they were closing schools in the Bay Area, so I decided to major in Business instead. I worked in Silicon Valley for five years and then became a full-time stay-at-home-mom to raise my three children. We moved to Nevada 27 years ago and settled in Gardnerville. After many years of volunteering in my children’s classrooms, I decided to fulfill my dream of becoming a teacher. I completed my credential program at Sierra Nevada College with a K-8 License and then added a Generalist K-12 License. This is my 5th year at CHS and my 16th year teaching in the Carson City School District. I worked at Eagle Valley Middle School for 10 years, and one of the reasons I wanted to come to the high school was to see the continued growth of the students I had worked with at middle school. I enjoy working one-on-one with students and helping them to be successful at school. When I am not at school, I enjoy traveling, taking long walks, and taking jazzercise classes. My husband and I have a large blended family with our six grown kids, many grandchildren, and even some great grandchildren, which keeps us busy most weekends. I am grateful to have been selected as CHS Teacher of the Month and will continue to enjoy this profession to support our students to be successful in life. According to CHS teacher Nicole Fagundes, Vivian Tachiquin does a great job helping all special education students. She cares deeply about their success and works hard to help them, and she has a gentle kind manner and explains information in ways which helps the students’ understanding. She works hard helping her co-teachers in addition to getting all her special education duties completed to follow the law (IEPs, progress reports, phone calls, emails to parents, contact with other professionals, etc.).