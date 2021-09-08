CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fallon, NV

New WNC director knows the needs of students

By Steve Yingling
Nevada Appeal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving dedicated nearly a decade and a half to higher education in Northern Nevada, new Fallon campus director Jessica Rowe understands the needs of students and the importance of communities and rural areas Western Nevada College serves. “I’ve dedicated much of my focus to working in rural communities throughout the...

www.nevadaappeal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Education
City
Fallon, NV
City
Silver Springs, NV
State
Nevada State
City
Yerington, NV
City
Schurz, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Rowe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wnc#Western Nevada College#Wnc#Schurz Communities#Covid#English#Phi Theta Kappa#Romanian#Jessica Rowe Wnc Edu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Reno, NVUNR NevadaNews

Getting into medical school: 5 things college students need to know

Every year I work with eager (and anxious) high school and college students preparing for a career in medicine. What I want students to know is that medical schools admissions is not a mystery. In fact, when students attend my live and virtual information sessions, I try to make the process of getting into medical school as clear as possible because the United States is in desperate need of more doctors. Below are some things you should know as you prepare for a medical career.
Springfield, MAWWLP 22News

What does a student need to know before high school ends?

(Mass Appeal) – A good education works to prepare students for life beyond high school and the Springfield community recently came together to work on a plan to help ready students for future success. This plan is called Portrait of a Graduate and here with more is Paul Foster, chief information and accountability officer for the Springfield Public Schools.
Brainerd, MNBrainerd Dispatch

#RealCollege designation to help CLC students affected by COVID-19

Central Lakes College was named to the #RealCollege Institutional Capacity-Building Cohort by The Hope Center for College, Community, and Justice. CLC is one of 27 higher education institutions in the country named to the cohort. The program is designed to assist colleges and universities in retaining students who need food...
Churchill County, NVNevada Appeal

Churchill County legal - 16654

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that on the 19th day of August 2021 Bench Creek Ranch Co., LLC of Fallon, Nevada made application to the State Engineer of Nevada for permission to change the place of use of 128.80 acre feet, a portion of water heretofore appropriated under the Alpine Decree and Claim 3 of the Orr Ditch Decree. Water will be diverted from the Truckee River and Carson River at a point located within Lahontan Dam being within the SW1/4 SE1/4 of Section 33, T19N, R26E, MDB&M. Water will be used as decreed.
Carson City, NVNevada Appeal

Carson sheriff updates school resource officer program

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office reported last week at the joint meeting of the Board of Supervisors and the Carson City School District that operations of the school resource officer program continue with success with plans to adapt the program for student education on drug use and prevention this year.
Carson City, NVNevada Appeal

5 COVID-19 deaths for Quad County region this week

Carson City, Douglas and Lyon counties saw a total of five deaths from COVID-19 in the last week, Carson City Health and Human Services reported Thursday. For Sept. 2-8, CCHHS is reporting five deaths, 847 new cases, and 173 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. This brings the total number of cases to 17,001, with 13,931 recoveries and 264 deaths; 2,806 cases remain active.
EducationFauquier Times-Democrat

IN BRIEF: Education news

LFCC cybersecurity degree program achieves ABET accreditation. Lord Fairfax Community College has received Associate of Applied Science in Cybersecurity to accreditation by the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology Computing Accreditation Commission. The accreditation is retroactive to Oct. 1, 2019, and remains in effect until 2026. It is the only community college program in Virginia to receive such accreditation.
Chicago, ILiit.edu

Student-Focused SoReMo Forum Offers Research Opportunities

The Socially Responsible Modeling, Computation, and Design (SoReMo) initiative kicked off its forum series for the fall 2021 semester with a new focus that will allow students and student researchers to work together on research projects that will impact their community. The SoReMo initiative empowers Illinois Institute of Technology students...
Carson City, NVNevada Appeal

Senator Square: And the nomination goes to…

My name is Vivian Tachiquin and I am a Resource Teacher at Carson High School. I am currently co-teaching English III and Creative Writing to Juniors, and I also teach a General Study class where students receive support for their general education classes. I grew up in Sunnyvale, CA and graduated from San Jose State with a BS Degree in Business and Marketing. I had wanted to be a teacher when I graduated from high school, but they were closing schools in the Bay Area, so I decided to major in Business instead. I worked in Silicon Valley for five years and then became a full-time stay-at-home-mom to raise my three children. We moved to Nevada 27 years ago and settled in Gardnerville. After many years of volunteering in my children’s classrooms, I decided to fulfill my dream of becoming a teacher. I completed my credential program at Sierra Nevada College with a K-8 License and then added a Generalist K-12 License. This is my 5th year at CHS and my 16th year teaching in the Carson City School District. I worked at Eagle Valley Middle School for 10 years, and one of the reasons I wanted to come to the high school was to see the continued growth of the students I had worked with at middle school. I enjoy working one-on-one with students and helping them to be successful at school. When I am not at school, I enjoy traveling, taking long walks, and taking jazzercise classes. My husband and I have a large blended family with our six grown kids, many grandchildren, and even some great grandchildren, which keeps us busy most weekends. I am grateful to have been selected as CHS Teacher of the Month and will continue to enjoy this profession to support our students to be successful in life. According to CHS teacher Nicole Fagundes, Vivian Tachiquin does a great job helping all special education students. She cares deeply about their success and works hard to help them, and she has a gentle kind manner and explains information in ways which helps the students’ understanding. She works hard helping her co-teachers in addition to getting all her special education duties completed to follow the law (IEPs, progress reports, phone calls, emails to parents, contact with other professionals, etc.).
Carson City, NVNevada Appeal

Carson City, Chamber hosting job fair on Friday

As many as 50 employers will take part in a job fair Friday, Sept. 10 sponsored by Carson City Health and Human Services and the Carson City Chamber of Commerce. The event is set for noon to 3 p.m., for the public. Veterans and disabled will be able to enter the fair at 11:30 a.m.
Churchill County, NVNevada Appeal

Museum presents 7-part lecture series on Newlands Project

Water has been a lifeline to the Lahontan Valley since construction of the Newlands Project began more than a century ago. Construction commenced in 1903 on a project that would cover land in a four-county area and, according to the Truckee-Carson Irrigation District, provide water for 57,000 acres of irrigated land in Churchill County near Fallon and the bench lands near Fernley in Lyon County. The two other affected counties are Washoe and Storey.
EducationTufts Daily

Accommodation and flexibility are key in the transition to in-person learning

A lot has changed since the start of the fall 2020 semester. Vaccines have become widely accessible in the United States, with 53% of the nation’s population being fully vaccinated. Tufts has changed its COVID-19 guidelines, easing us back in the direction of a somewhat more ‘normal’ academic year. Amidst a time of continued uncertainty and isolation, many students feel cautiously optimistic about what this school year has to offer.
Carson City, NVNevada Appeal

Keeping seniors safe in their homes is the topic at the next Rotary Club of Carson City meeting

Keeping our most fragile community members safe in their homes is the topic at the next Rotary Club of Carson City meeting. C.J. Manthe will introduce the club to a new non-profit in our area, Rebuilding Together Northern Nevada. Manthe is a founding member of the organization, which is a chapter of the national organization Rebuilding Together. Rebuilding Together Northern Nevada focuses on providing services such as home repairs and maintenance to allow the elderly, veterans and the disabled safely in their own homes.
Nevada StateNevada Appeal

Carson City legal - 16665

Lion Transportation, LLC d/b/a Lion Transportation, Lion Trans filed an application to provide charter bus service within the State of Nevada under Docket 21-08029. Persons with a direct and substantial interest in the filings may file Petitions for Leave to Intervene at the Authority’s office. Such Petitions must conform to the Authority’s regulations and must be filed on or before October 1, 2021.
Carson City, NVNevada Appeal

Equity statement, superintendent job before Carson City school board

Discussion and possible action to approve an equity statement and possible selection of a third-party consultant to help in the superintendent hiring process are among the items on the Carson City school board’s agenda Tuesday. Since this past spring, concerns about the concept of equity have been raised consistently in...
Carson City, NVNevada Appeal

RSVP distributing items to veterans

The Retired & Senior Volunteer Program, Inc. will be distributing food, toiletries and clothing from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. RSVP invites all local veterans to visit 2621 Northgate Lane, Suite 6, Carson City, NV 89506, to collect needed items. With help from the community, RSVP has been collecting...
Nevada StateNevada Appeal

Northern Nevada wild-horse roundup aims to move 600 animals

WINNEMUCCA — Federal officials hope to catch and put up for sale or adoption about 600 wild horses roaming on about a 440-square-mile management area in north-central Nevada. The wild-horse roundup announced by the Bureau of Land Management on Thursday is set to run for up to 15 days starting...
Carson City, NVNevada Appeal

Kelly Bullis: How to boost Child Care Credit

Years ago, somebody once told me that being a grandparent will be the BEST years of your life. I used to think, “Yeah right! Body falling apart; have more best doctors than best friends; etc. I don’t think so!”. Well, since I’ve been married almost 40 years, I’ve had a...
Clovis, NMMyhighplains.com

Clovis Community College celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Clovis Community College is kicking off its celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month Monday, celebrating its status as a Hispanic-Serving Institution. According to a news release from the college, Clovis Community College’s student population has grown from 29% Hispanic students in 2010 to more than 45% Hispanic...

Comments / 0

Community Policy