Remember the good old days in the ’90s when our favorite teacher Steve Burns and his animated dog Blue used to find fun ways to have us look for clues on our TV screens in Nick Jr.’s children’s show Blue’s Clues? Only for Steve to leave us for no reason in 2002 with his brother Joe? Not to say Joe was bad or anything, but honestly, the show wasn’t quite the same after Steve left. Now over twenty years have gone by, and with the new host Josh Dela Cruz recently celebrating the series’ 25th anniversary, the original host made a brief return to the series via Twitter to address his sudden departure.