On his first day opening his new auto repair shop with his wife, a Nassau County man collected a million dollars. It wasn't from all the business the day after Labor Day though, and it wasn't exactly a million. Brian Woodle won a $1 million top prize from the $5 Gold Rush Supreme scratch-off game and chose the one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000, the Florida Lottery announced Tuesday.

NASSAU COUNTY, FL ・ 8 DAYS AGO