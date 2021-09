A law firm representing travellers affected by the UK’s quarantine hotel policy said it has issued court proceedings against the Government.London-based PGMBM has previously sought a judicial review of the regulations which require travellers coming from a red list country to spend 11 nights in a quarantine hotel at a cost of £2,285.This rule is applicable for everyone, even if they are fully vaccinated and test negative for Covid.PGMBM said a blanket approach was an “unlawful deprivation of liberty” for those who were inoculated against Covid-19 and a violation of their human rights.There are currently 62 locations on the red...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO