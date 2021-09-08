CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Call to greatness

Gladwin County Record
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the results of personification, giving human characteristics to animals, is that the reverse is happening. Instead of viewing animals more like humans we are viewing humans more like animals. The age-old question of who we are seems to be answered by the conclusion, sophisticated animals. Many in our world today want to say that while we may be more intelligent and sensitive and emotional and creative, we are only animals. We are animals who evolved, through mutation and natural selection to arrive at modern humans. This is a really sad and dangerous belief.

