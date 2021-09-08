Beaverton improves to 10-5 with a home quad sweep

The Beavers headed into the long Labor Day holiday on a high note last Friday when they swept Central Montcalm, Ogemaw Heights and Alma in a home quad. Beaverton fell behind Central Montcalm early in the first set trailing 6-0 before they scored their first points. The Beavers eventually tied the score at 11-11 and went on to take a 25-15 win. Beaverton got off to a better start in the second set jumping out to a 10-5 lead before the Hornets got on track. They actually came all the way back and had set point 21-24.