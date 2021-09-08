3 Exercise Programs That Can Help You Meet Your Fitness Goals

Fit in some exercise every day: It’s harder than it sounds. Given that I don’t have a ton of extra time, and the step-aerobics class I took a decade ago still haunts my dreams, I was intrigued by some of the research on high intensity interval training (HIIT)—which has shown that short bursts of activity can lead to impressive fitness gains. After speaking with Martin Gibala, chair of the department of kinesiology at McMaster University, one of the leading researchers in HIIT, I decided to focus on micro-exercises. Incorporating movement wherever and whenever I could (walking more, the odd set of jumping jacks, squats, sprinting up stairs and performing as many push-ups in a minute as possible)—doesn’t sound particularly fun, but it’s definitely doable. Here’s what Gibala had to say about the benefits of starting small— but going hard.