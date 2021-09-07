CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesney files bill to make mask mandates a local decision

wmay.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – A first step has been taken in an effort to allow local authorities to make decisions about mask mandates at Illinois schools. State Rep. Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport, has filed legislation to counter Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s recent order that requires masks in private and public schools, regardless of vaccination status.

