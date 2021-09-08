CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogue Company adds runway, the gun dealer from the trailer

Cover picture for the articleRogue Company is one rogue richer now as Runway has joined the roster. She is perhaps the most well-known character that didn't appear in the game up until now due to the mark she made during the launch trailer. Instead of just selling the guns to the Rogues, Runway will now also fight with them.

