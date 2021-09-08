Rogue Company adds runway, the gun dealer from the trailer

The recent console gameplay trailer for Insurgency: Sandstorm gives us a closer look at weapon and character customisations, how the game focuses on immersion, and more. Insurgency: Sandstorm is expected to launch later this month on both Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, and the team at New World Interactive has dropped a new trailer detailing what we can expect. Insurgency: Sandstorm is a tactical co-op FPS game that focuses on immersion and authenticity, plunging players into objective-based PvP and co-op game modes. Taking place in a fictional Middle Eastern conflict, players will need to work as a team if they hope to come out victorious — authenticity is Insurgency: Sandstorm's lifeblood, so expect bullets to drop you quickly, the removal of crosshairs, and immersive animations like weapon ballistics and sounds.