Fracture, the latest map in Valorant , is now live as it made its debut with E3A2. Just like every map release, it will have different dates of airing in various queues:. September 8, 2021, also known as the day of release, will see the Fracture-only queue for those who want to try the map out while Unrated and Competitive queues will get it on September 21.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO