Vernon Cook Passes Away at 95

By Northeast Oregon Now
 4 days ago

L. Vernon Cook of Echo left his earthly home on Sept. 6, 2021 at the age of 95. He was born in Rigby, Idaho on Oct. 25, 1925 to Phineas Leo Cook and Thelma Leavitt Cook. He was married and sealed for time and all eternity to Donna Fae Smith on Nov. 10, 1949 in the Idaho Falls temple. Vernon and Donna’s journey together began on a farm in Shelton, Idaho. Because of Vernon’s veteran status, they pursued an opportunity to develop land through the Columbia Basin Project and moved to Moses Lake, Wash. in 1953. They moved to Basin City, Wash. in 1958, then to Echo in 1972, where they lived and farmed for many years.

